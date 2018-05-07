Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Wisconsin Man Holds Record For Eating Big Macs

Published May 7, 2018 at 6:49 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a critique of news copy. A Wisconsin TV news story says Donald Gorske broke his world record by officially eating 30,000 Big Macs Friday. Gorske did not eat 30,000 Big Macs Friday but did eat his 30,000th - took him 46 years, and it's a record. Years ago, he was in the film "Super Size Me," about the health dangers of McDonald's foods. But he's still standing and calls the Big Mac the best food I ever had. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories