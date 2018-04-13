Bringing The World Home To You

Police Blame Mice For Missing Marijuana

Published April 13, 2018 at 5:05 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. A half a ton of marijuana went missing from a police warehouse in Argentina. The pot had been impounded there for a couple of years, but a recent inspection showed that the inventory was off. Eight police officers have since been fired over this. Their explanation - they say the pot was eaten by mice. Forensics experts say mice can tell the difference between pot and food, and they wouldn't have ingested a half a ton of marijuana. And while we're at it, the dog probably didn't eat your homework either. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
