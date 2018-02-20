Bringing The World Home To You

Distracted Employees Ram Into Glass Doors At Apple's New Campus

Published February 20, 2018 at 7:21 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, Apple's new campus in California looks stunning. It's this circular building with a ton of glass. But glass can be a problem at a company where employees often walk around while staring down at their iPhones. Bloomberg is reporting that Apple employees have been ramming into glass doors a lot. Some thought they solved this problem by sticking Post-it notes on the doors, but they were taken down because apparently, they detracted from the beautiful design. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
