Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Swiss University To Offer Degree In Yodeling

Published January 31, 2018 at 5:04 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Admit it. Yodeling is awesome.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: (Yodeling).

MARTIN: If you've ever wanted to learn, now's your chance. A Swiss university has announced it's going to start teaching the Alpine singing style. The classes will be led by a prize-winning Swiss yodeler. They're offering both bachelor's and master's degrees. The university is limiting the program to just three or four students, so they still have to decide yodel-ay-hee-who (ph) will be accepted. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories