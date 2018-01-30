Bringing The World Home To You

FACT CHECK: Democratic Response To State Of The Union

Published January 30, 2018 at 10:44 PM EST

Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., delivered the rebuttal to President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Democratic leaders called Kennedy a "relentless fighter for working Americans" in their announcement of his selection. At 37, Kennedy has served in Congress since 2013.

"It would be easy to dismiss the past year as chaos. Partisanship. Politics," he said. "But it's far bigger than that. This administration isn't just targeting the laws that protect us — they are targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection."

Editor's note:The transcript will be updated throughout the speech. While we are working to correct errors, it may contain discrepancies and typographical errors.

