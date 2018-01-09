Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

Hear Stephin Merritt, Katie Crutchfield Sing On Superchunk's 'Erasure'

By Lars Gotrich
Published January 9, 2018 at 10:40 AM EST
Superchunk's <em>What A Time To Be Alive</em> comes out Feb. 16.
Superchunk's <em>What A Time To Be Alive</em> comes out Feb. 16.

If you are Superchunk, then you can ask people like Stephin Merritt and Katie Crutchfield to appear on your new record. (It doesn't hurt that the band's Laura Balance and Mac MacCaughan happen to run Merge Records, which puts out music by The Magnetic Fields and Waxahatchee, but that's neither or there.) When you've got nearly 30 years of bombastic power-punk behind you, with righteous and catchy hooks pinned to your heart like one-inch buttons, people tend to sing along.

Those two guests vocalists alternate backing the chorus of "Erasure," from What A Time To Be Alive.Even as her voice has been finessed towards tenderness over the years, bopping punk-pop isn't that far from Crutchfield's wheelhouse. So it's a real bonus to hear Merritt's distinct baritone in this context, as if he's always rushed the mic before a ripping guitar solo.

What A Time To Be Alive comes out Feb. 16 viaMerge Records.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

WUNC Music
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich
More Stories