Go Jump In A Lake

Published December 29, 2017 at 6:14 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Last season, the Cleveland Browns were 1-15. Their coach, Hue Jackson, vowed they'd be better this year or, he promised, he'd swim in the lake over there. He was talking about frigid Lake Erie. Well, the Browns have lost 15 games already, so Jackson was asked...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED JOURNALIST: Are you really going to jump in the lake?

HUE JACKSON: Heck yeah, I got to. Well, how? You just jump in.

GREENE: He is turning it into a positive, using it to raise money to fight human trafficking. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

