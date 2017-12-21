Bringing The World Home To You

Holidays Can Bring Out Unsuspecting Talent

Published December 21, 2017 at 6:24 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The holidays can bring an unsuspecting talent. This past weekend, Russo's Market in Watertown, Mass., was getting ready to treat its customers to some live classical music. One of the employees, a 23-year-old named Guilherme Assuncao offered to do a sound check on the equipment. He stepped to the mic in his white store uniform and did this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GUILHERME ASSUNCAO: (Singing in Italian).

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

