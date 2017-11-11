PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Hi, you are on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

HANNAH HARVESTER: Hi.

SAGAL: Hi. Who's this?

HARVESTER: This is Hannah from Conway, Mass.

SAGAL: How are things in Conway, Mass.?

HARVESTER: So beautiful.

SAGAL: I'm so glad. I actually have spent a lot of time in Massachusetts. I don't know where Conway is. Where is it?

HARVESTER: Nobody knows.

P.J. O'ROURKE: Well, don't tell, Hannah.

(LAUGHTER)

HARVESTER: It's in the Berkshire foot hills.

SAGAL: Oh, how nice. Hannah, welcome to the show. Bill Kurtis is going to read you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly in two of the limericks, you will be a winner. You ready to play?

HARVESTER: Yes.

SAGAL: Here is your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS: A great place for unadorned food that's not for the timid or prude. At O'naturel, it's all show, no tell because all of the diners are...

HARVESTER: Nude.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Very good. This week, Paris opened the first ever all-nude cafe. Well, the first one that's intentional.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's called O'naturel, which is also a good last name for a leprechaun stripper.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You check your coat at the coat check. Your check your pants at the pants check. And there you go. You enjoy a meal in the buff once you figure out what the hell you tuck your napkin into.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Diners report the freedom from clothing allows them to focus on thinking about the meal and who sat in their chair before they did.

(LAUGHTER)

TOM BODETT: Oh, that just sounds awful.

SAGAL: It does sound just terrible.

O'ROURKE: I mean, William S. Burroughs' "Naked Lunch."

BODETT: Oh, there it is.

O'ROURKE: (Laughter) He was, like, way, way ahead of the curve. And that was not meant to be a comforting idea.

SAGAL: No. They do serve just little mini baguettes. They don't want anybody to feel bad.

(LAUGHTER)

ROXANNE ROBERTS: The problem I have with all of these is - has less to do with just do I want to, you know, sit around with a bunch of new people - is I'd just be cold.

O'ROURKE: (Laughter).

ROBERTS: I'd be cold all the time.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODETT: Yeah. I mean, would you even eat alone in your house nude?

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: I mean, why would you do that?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here, Hannah, is your next limerick.

KURTIS: More dressing our customers beg. So our sizing will take up a peg. Five liters of ranch is a big avalanche. Like beer, it is sold by the...

HARVESTER: Keg.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Keg.

KURTIS: You are good.

SAGAL: If you're the kind of person who eats a salad and is upset whenever anything actually crunches, then you will want...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...To check out the Hidden Valley keg of ranch salad dressing. It's perfect when you need to go straight from keg stand to keg sit...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...And keg lying down in the ICU. It's 5 liters of emulsified, oily goodness on tap. It's perfect for your next fat party.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: I got flowers and one lovely note from a hoofed, horny kid with a tote. Though I'm not a farmer, I think he's a charmer. The flowers who were brought by a...

HARVESTER: Goat.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Very good. It's called a goat gram.

KURTIS: Three in a row. Wow.

SAGAL: When you actually don't care enough to send the very best.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: For just a hundred dollars, a florist in Portland, Ore., will send a bouquet of flowers with two goats to your door, at which point, if you like, you can feed the flowers to the goats.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Seriously, that's part of it. Like, oh, flowers are nice. Oh, I can give it to these goats who just happen to be here. And then...

O'ROURKE: Hey, that's sustainable.

SAGAL: It's very sustainable.

O'ROURKE: It's a sustainable project.

SAGAL: Then they'll eat any other flowers you have lying around.

O'ROURKE: Yeah.

SAGAL: Then they'll eat part of your couch.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Sending a goat is basically sending an everything-is-edible arrangement.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Hannah do on our quiz?

KURTIS: There you go, Hannah. You won the trifecta. All three.

HARVESTER: Yay.

O'ROURKE: Excellent, Hannah.

SAGAL: Congratulations, Hannah.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you so much for playing, Hannah.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO, "TROUBLE (GOAT REMIX)")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) Now I'm lying on the cold, hard ground.

(SOUNDBITE OF GOAT SCREAMING)

SWIFT: (Singing) Trouble, trouble, trouble.

(SOUNDBITE OF GOAT SCREAMING)

