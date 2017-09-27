Bringing The World Home To You

You Own It, You Better Never Let It Go

Published September 27, 2017 at 4:58 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOSE YOURSELF")

EMINEM: (Rapping) If you had one shot or one opportunity...

GREENE: So you have a shot, an opportunity, to be part of Eminem's music journey. USA Today reports a company working with his production team filed with the FCC making it possible to invest in his catalog of songs. A person involved in the deal said you'll feel like you're earning money each time you play Eminem's music. In other words, yeah, you kind of own it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOSE YOURSELF")

EMINEM: (Rapping) You own, you better never let it go.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
