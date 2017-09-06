Margo Price Already Has A Second Album On The Way, Offers 'A Little Pain'

Margo Price released the tender-hearted, ass-kicking Midwest Farmer's Daughteronly a year and change ago, the kind of debut that makes a permanent dent on the soul, germinated from over a decade of hard work in Nashville. Now, she's already back for a second round.

All American Made was recorded in Memphis after the fallout of the 2016 election. In fact, the day after, Price opened her Tiny Desk Concert with the album's title track (still unrecorded at the time), and played it later that night in a venue just a few blocks from the White House. It was raw, tearful and cathartic, a tribute to the shudders of American struggle and progress.

Co-produced by Matt Ross-Spang and Alex Munoz along with Price and Jeremy Ivey, All American Made is sure to take advantage of the totally locked-in, soul-rockin' country band that's backed her live since last fall. Thirty songs came out of those sessions (including a duet with Willie Nelson), four of which appeared on the surprise Weakness EP in July.

Today we get the first single, "A Little Pain," from those efforts — a R&B-grooved country-funk hiccup that Margo Price has been perfecting on tour. Price's vocal performance, in particular, is striking in how she howls and pinches and coos in response to a song densely layered with spindly guitar work, deft piano and B3, and a rhythm section deep in that Muscle Shoals pocket.

All American Made comes out Oct. 20 viaThird Man Records. Margo Price goes on tour starting Sept. 7.

