Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song, 'The Way You Used To Do'

It's been a minute since Queens Of The Stone Age's sleazy hard-rock slipped into our ears. Josh Homme's been busy hosting a show, Alligator Hour, on Beats 1 and making records with Eagles Of Death Metal and Iggy Pop. Villainsis due out Aug. 25 via Matador, and comes with an album title explanation by Homme himself:

The title Villains isn't a political statement. It has nothing to do with Trump or any of that s***. It's simply 1) a word that looks fantastic and 2) a comment on the three versions of every scenario: yours, mine and what actually happened... Everyone needs someone or something to rail against — their villain — same as it ever was. You can't control that. The only thing you can really control is when you let go.

"The Way You Used To Do" is the first single from the Mark Ronson-producedVillains, a bouncing blues riff honkin' heavy on The Rolling Stones with Homme's unmistakable croon. It will probably appear in the opening credits of a movie about a bunch of dudes getting into trouble.

