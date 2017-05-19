Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

George W. Bush Photo-Bombs A Reporter

Published May 19, 2017 at 5:17 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So Fox Sports reporter Emily Jones was just doing her job, talking on camera about a Texas Rangers player, when a baseball fan photo-bombed her, walked by and yelled hey.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GEORGE W. BUSH: Hey.

EMILY JONES: What's been the difference? What clicked for him...

GREENE: It was just a former U.S. president, George W. Bush. He told us recently, after the poncho incident at the inauguration, that his daughters did warn him about the goofy stuff.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

BUSH: Dad, you're, you know, a national tweet sensation or whatever they say. You know, you're trending or whatever the words are.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories