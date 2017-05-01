Bringing The World Home To You

Merriam-Webster Adds 'Sheeple' As An Official Word

Published May 1, 2017 at 6:13 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You've seen them standing in the rain for days waiting for the newest, coolest tech gadget. Merriam-Webster has added a new word into the dictionary to define folks like this - sheeple, or people who are docile, compliant or easily influenced. The dictionary takes a dig at one particular tech brand in the example sentence, quote, "Apple has debuted a battery case for the juice-sucking iPhone - an ungainly lumpy case the sheeple will happily shell out $99 for." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

