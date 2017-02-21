Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Texas Lawmaker Riled Over Emoji Chilean Flag Mixup

Published February 21, 2017 at 6:49 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Texas flag is a big deal to people there. It's where we get the name the Lone Star State, after all. But it also looks an awful lot like the flag of Chile, which is tripping up Texans who use emojis. There's one of those little animated pictures for country flags but not for states. State Representative Tom Oliverson wants to pass a resolution saying the Chilean flag is, quote, "nice but not a stand-in when texting or tweeting." In other words, don't mess with Texas. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories