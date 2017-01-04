Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

Hear The Previously Unreleased Elliott Smith Track 'I Figured You Out'

By Robin Hilton
Published January 4, 2017 at 10:45 AM EST

Elliott Smith's phenomenal 1997 album Either/Or turns 20 this year. To mark the occasion, Kill Rock Stars is releasing a deluxe version with eight previously unreleased tracks. In announcing the release today, the label shared the song "I Figured You Out," a cut Smith originally wrote and recorded as a demo for singer Mary Lou Lord in 1995.

Lord released a version of "I Figured You Out" on her 1997 EP Martian Saints!, and Smith occasionally played the song live. But his demo recording wasn't available until now. The deluxe version of Either/Or also includes remastered versions of the original tracks and several songs recorded live at the Yo Yo A Go Go Festival in Olympia, Wash., in 1997.

The expanded version of Either/Or is due out March 10.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

WUNC Music
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
More Stories