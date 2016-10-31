Burger King Dresses Up As McDonald's For Halloween

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

This Halloween, a Burger King decided to dress as McDonald's. The Burger King in Queens covered itself with a giant white sheet bearing the words McDonald's. It was poking fun as the ghost of McDonald's at that fast food institution. And in Manhattan, a spooky moment at the Metropolitan Opera - a man forced the cancellation of two performances when he tossed the ashes of an opera-loving friend into the orchestra pit.