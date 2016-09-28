Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

It's A Girl! Philadelphia Zoo Finally Determines Baby Gorilla's Gender

Published September 28, 2016 at 7:08 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. It took a month to determine the gender of a baby gorilla. The animal was born at the Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo works with the Democratic Republic of Congo to rehabilitate gorillas who lost their families to poachers. So the gorilla mom was a little alone in the world, and maybe that's the reason it was so hard to determine gender when her baby was born. She held that baby gorilla so closely for weeks that zookeepers could not get a look at it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories