Londoners Reenact Great Fire Of 1666

Published September 7, 2016 at 7:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People in London celebrated the anniversary of the time much of their city burned. They re-enacted the Great Fire of London. For the 350th anniversary, they torched a wooden replica of historic buildings. We do not know if some people saw the newly burning London as a comment on Brexit. We can say that people recovered from the fire in 1666. They rebuilt St. Paul's Cathedral on the ruins, as it still stands today. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
