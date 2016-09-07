Londoners Reenact Great Fire Of 1666

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People in London celebrated the anniversary of the time much of their city burned. They re-enacted the Great Fire of London. For the 350th anniversary, they torched a wooden replica of historic buildings. We do not know if some people saw the newly burning London as a comment on Brexit. We can say that people recovered from the fire in 1666. They rebuilt St. Paul's Cathedral on the ruins, as it still stands today.