Panel Round 2

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We are playing this week with Helen Hong, Bobcat Goldthwait and Faith Salie. And here, again, is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In just a minute, Bill admits he only watches "Grey's Anatomy" because it's produced by Shonda Rhimes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's the Listener Limerick challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-894. Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Faith, in response to recent incidents, the city of Philadelphia has announced that citizens are not going to be allowed to go swimming where?

FAITH SALIE: (Laughter) In dumpsters.

SAGAL: In dumpsters.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SALIE: (Laughter) And they said, we're not screwing around, Philly.

SAGAL: Yeah.

SALIE: This is real.

SAGAL: Philadelphia, shine on, you crazy diamond, yes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Great news for swimmers looking for water dirtier than even the Rio Olympics.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: There was a recent block party in Philadelphia and the organizer was like, let's have a pool. So they got a dumpster and they filled it with water and basically took the complete opposite of a bath.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: You forgot to say they filled it with water from a fire hydrant...

SAGAL: Oh, of course.

SALIE: ...That they opened on the block.

SAGAL: It's great, though. It looks like everybody's having fun and cholera.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The mayor's office heard about it. They issued - what you have to admit is a good statement - quote, "in view of the city's commitment to public health, safety and basic common sense...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...We will not issue permits for dumpster pools."

(LAUGHTER)

HELEN HONG: But see, if the swim team - if the U.S. swim team had trained there...

SAGAL: Yeah.

HONG: ...They wouldn't this problem in Rio now.

SAGAL: They'd be ready.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: They'd be like, I can put my head under that water - trust.

SAGAL: They'd be horrible, rotting mutants, but they're going to be anyway, so why not? Bobcat, over the weekend, the New York Post printed nude photos of Melania Trump, taken back in 1995. According to certain experts, those photos prove that Ms. Trump was beautiful, bold and possibly also what?

(LAUGHTER)

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Webbed toes?

SAGAL: No, no, not that. Although, it doesn't really have to do with what you see in the photos. It has to do with when they were taken and where they were taken.

GOLDTHWAIT: Oh, that she was living here illegally.

GOLDTHWAIT: Exactly. That she might well be an illegal immigrant.

GOLDTHWAIT: See, and I just said it like I knew that.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Mrs. Trump has said, repeatedly over the years, that she came to the United States in 1996 legally with a visa. But the Post has published photographic proof that she was here in 1995, although, apparently, the coyotaje who smuggled her over the border charged extra for clothes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: After days...

GOLDTHWAIT: How tall was the wall she had to climb over get here?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So news organizations were constantly saying, so when did you come here and what kind of visit did you have? And they refused to say anything. But after a few days of controversy, Mrs. Trump finally put out a statement. She said this is ridiculous. She was born to a working-class black family on the South Side of Chicago.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IMMIGRANT SONG")

LED ZEPPELIN: (Singing) We come from the land of the ice and snow, from the midnight sun where the hot springs blow... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.