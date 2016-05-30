Merrick Garland Tells Grads At His Former High School: Focus On Helping Others

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. He still doesn't have a hearing before the Senate. But Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland got a hearing in high school. He spoke at the graduation of his alma mater, Niles West in Illinois. His speech referenced Taylor Swift and Harry Potter. He reminded students that Hermione Granger rejected a career in law to, quote, "do some good in the world."

Garland said instead of taking a selfie, turn the camera around. Focus on helping others.