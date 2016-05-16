Adult Beverage: Fermented Whey
MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Milk takes many forms - skim, whole, two percent, soy, gin, vodka. Yeah, I'll say that again - gin and vodka. Liquor makers are turning to cow's milk to make spirits, specifically whey, the byproduct of cheese.
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
No whey?
KELLY: (Laughter) Whey. Here is the proof. Whey is highly fermentable. Distillers call the trend grass to glass. But I think the real question is - how's it going to taste on my cereal? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.