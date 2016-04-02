Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the exciting way people start using virtual reality goggles? Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Trump followers will use them to see what a Trump presidency looks like, or they might just be watching the "Mad Max" movie.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: Jeb Bush is going to put on the headset, and he's going to see what it's really like to sit in the big-boy chair.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: And then when he asks people to clap, they'll really clap.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Nosy porn - as soon as you're done watching that couple on the couch having sex, turn around, go upstairs and look through their stuff.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well...

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: If any of those things happen, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON’T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Amy Dickinson, Adam Felber and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.