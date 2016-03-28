Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Romania's Soccer Team Tries To Get Children Excited About Math

Published March 28, 2016 at 7:01 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Soccer fans who took in the friendly match between Spain and Romania this weekend needed some extra brain power to spot their favorite players because the Romanian players had math equations on the backs of their training jerseys, the correct answers revealing the players numbers. It's all part of an effort to get Romanian kids excited about math. No math skills needed to keep track of the score though. That game ended in a 0-0 tie. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories