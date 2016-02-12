Bringing The World Home To You

Swedish Police Officer Docked For Slacking Off On Friday

Published February 12, 2016 at 7:11 AM EST

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Leave it to the Swedes to have an actual word for the pleasure of enjoying cozy time at the end of the work week. The word is fredagsmys, and a Swedish cop took it to heart when he chose not to arrest a driver suspected of smuggling alcohol across the border. It's Friday afternoon, he told his superiors, and we have not intended to work late. So try that line on your boss today. Let us know how it works out. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

