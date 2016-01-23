Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict what we will find once we get to the new Planet Nine in outer space.

But first let me tell you that support for NPR comes from NPR stations and LegalZoom. For over 10 years, working to help Americans navigate the legal system with assistance on business formations, wills and trusts, trademark registration and patents, legal help is at LegalZoom.com. The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, supporting creative people and effective institutions, committed to building a more just, verdant and peaceful world. More information is at macfound.org. And LifeLock, reminding consumers that when shopping online or using public Wi-Fi, a trail of personal information is left behind, increasing risk of identity theft. More at LifeLock.com.

WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME is a production of NPR and the WBEZ Chicago in association with Urgent Haircut Productions; Doug Data Berman, benevolent overlord. Philipp Goedicke writes our limericks. Our house manager's Mr. Don Hall. Our assistant house manager is Tyler Green. Our intern is Isabel Cops And Robertson. Our web guru is Beth Novey.

Special thanks to the crew at Chase Bank. BJ Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Miles Doornbos. Technical direction's from Lorna White. Our CFO is Ann Nguyen. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Sundogs Chillag, and the executive producer of WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME is Michael Danforth.

Now panel, what will we find on that new planet?

Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: A bizarre, hope-y change-y world with reasonable leaders, multi-culti (ph) awards ceremonies and unthinkably drinkable water.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Sarah Palin's speechwriter.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll tell you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Luke Burbank and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: We like you so much. I am Peter Sagal, back with you next week.

This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.