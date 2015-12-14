Bringing The World Home To You

Brothers In A Race To See Whose Baby Is Born First

Published December 14, 2015 at 7:28 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a sibling rivalry. Chris and Matt Hicks of Kenosha, Wis. were both expectant fathers, the babies expected a week apart. The question was who'd come first. Then, both mothers went into labor on the same day. Matt and fiance Allie Osheim reached the hospital first, in the lead. Chris and Courtney Hicks arrived later, but their baby was born first. Hoping to avoid awkward future family reunions, the Associated Press called it a tie. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition