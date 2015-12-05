Fresh Air Weekend: HBO's 'Leftovers'; Adele's '25'; Broadway Composer John Kander

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

From 'Lost' To 'Leftovers', Show Creators Embrace Ambiguity And The Unknown:Damon Lindelof, the co-creator of HBO's The Leftovers, says he is drawn to "real-world stories where the supernatural can and often does occur." He and author Tom Perrotta discuss the series.

Adele Returns, With A Restrained, Emotionally Controlled '25':Rock critic Ken Tucker discusses the British singer's popularity and her new album, 25. "In a pop world overflowing with singers who want to blow you away, Adele wants to talk with you," he says.

Broadway Composer John Kander Reflects On A Career Of 'Hidden Treasures':Kander and his partner, Fred Ebb, wrote the songs for a number of musicals, including Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Womanand Cabaret. His new double album is John Kander: Hidden Treasures.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

From 'Lost' To 'Leftovers', Show Creators Embrace Ambiguity And The Unknown

Adele Returns, With A Restrained, Emotionally Controlled '25'

Broadway Composer John Kander Reflects On A Career Of 'Hidden Treasures'

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.