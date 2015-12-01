Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Stanford Researchers Find A Flaw In Self-Driving Cars

Published December 1, 2015 at 7:04 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Researchers found a flaw in self-driving cars. Stanford University discovered this safety concern. If the autopilot on a car goes wrong, the person at the wheel is supposed to be alert and seize control. But when testing the technology in driving simulators, drivers tend to fall asleep. Researchers suggest drivers should read or watch a movie, which will distract them from the road but at least will also distract them from napping. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition