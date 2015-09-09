Bringing The World Home To You

Judge: Costco Sold Counterfeit Tiffany Engagement Rings

Published September 9, 2015 at 7:31 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Costco sells almost anything, but a judge says Costco went too far in selling Tiffany diamond engagement rings. Tiffany said the rings were counterfeit, and the judge agreed, rejecting claims that Tiffany is just a generic word for a ring setting. This dispute has gone on for two years. And Costco previously offered refunds for the rings. So all you have to do is go to your spouse and say the ring is a fake that you bought at Costco. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

