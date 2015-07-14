Bringing The World Home To You

You've Heard Of Hot Dogs, Here's A Hot Cat

Published July 14, 2015 at 6:50 AM EDT

It's like The Incredible Journey, except if the pets had to cross the Sahara.

A cat stowed away under the hood of a pickup truck, and survived a 28-mile ride with the hot engine as the vehicle was driven from Pennsylvania to the parking lot of Mars Chocolate headquarters in New Jersey.

People walking by heard purring from the engine — even after it was switched off.

The kitty was quickly dubbed "Mars" — after the chocolate, or perhaps more appropriately, the fiery-red planet.

