Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

NASA Rover Opportunity Wins Mars Marathon

Published March 25, 2015 at 7:35 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a new record that seems out of this world. NASA's rover, Opportunity, just won the first ever Mars marathon. It took the vehicle only 11 years and two months - OK, not exactly a land-speed record here. But it's the farthest any off-earth vehicle has traveled, beating out the Soviet Union's moon rover last fall. To celebrate, the team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab will run a marathon relay race next week. Let's hope it does not take them 11 years to complete it. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition