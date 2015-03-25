NASA Rover Opportunity Wins Mars Marathon

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a new record that seems out of this world. NASA's rover, Opportunity, just won the first ever Mars marathon. It took the vehicle only 11 years and two months - OK, not exactly a land-speed record here. But it's the farthest any off-earth vehicle has traveled, beating out the Soviet Union's moon rover last fall. To celebrate, the team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab will run a marathon relay race next week. Let's hope it does not take them 11 years to complete it. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.