This Museum Lets You Play The Artist

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. The Smithsonian just banned selfie sticks in its museums in Washington. But there is a pro-selfie museum just opened in Manila called Art In Island. It encourages visitors to be part of art by posing with three-dimensional versions of famous artworks. Examples from the museum's Facebook, a man holding a paint brush up to the "Mona Lisa," another walking out of the frame of van Gogh's "Starry Night." It's a new spin on life imitating art. It's MORNING EDITION.