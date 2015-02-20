Bringing The World Home To You

Harris Wittels, Coined Term Humblebrag, Dies At 30

Published February 20, 2015 at 6:35 AM EST

We have a tribute to the man who popularized a humblebrag. Harris Wittels died far too young, at age 30. He leaves behind a word that means to boast without quite seeming to. Grantland once posted a list of humblebrags, like the man who tweeted, just realized I've only showered in one of my five showers. He also complained his boat was as expensive as his third home. Director Lee Unkrich once tweeted, I tripped upstairs to stage to receive my Oscar. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

