Actor Mickey Rourke Takes Another Jab At Boxing

At age 62, actor Mickey Rourke last week returned to his other love: boxing.

He fought a match in Moscow and won.

True, some dismissed his opponent.

He's described by the Daily Mail as a man who's lost 9 of 10 pro matches and is homeless.

Still Rourke won, and said of returning to the ring, "It's better to live in fear than go on in shame."

He plans more fights in Russia, though there's no word when he faces Vladimir Putin.

