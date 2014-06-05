Alaskan Volcano Erupts With Intensity

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And let's turn from ice to fire. Alaska's most active volcano began erupting with new intensity this week. The Pavlof Volcano is spewing steam and ash, some four and a half miles into the air. The volcano's located in a sparsely populated area, 600 miles southwest of Anchorage. So it's mostly a good show for people with a view and not a threat. The volcano does sit under a main flight path between North America and Asia. Some regional flights have been canceled. But so far, large commercial jets have been able to skim safely above the ash cloud. Geologists say Pavlof's show could go on for weeks, maybe even months. This is NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.