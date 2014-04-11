Bringing The World Home To You

Prediction

Published April 11, 2014 at 5:53 PM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will we all do now that we can't go on the internet safely? Luke Burbank?

LUKE BURBANK: Resort to the unthinkable. Feeling our feelings for the briefest of moments.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I refuse. Amy Dickinson?

AMY DICKINSON: Instead of posting on Facebook, maybe we'll put our face in a book?

(APPLAUSE)

DICKINSON: It could happen.

SAGAL: And Charlie Pierce?

CHARLIE PIERCE: Go out in the backyard and make real birds really angry.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL, BYLINE: If any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Mr. Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Charlie Pierce, Amy Dickinson, Luke Burbank. Thanks to all of you, you fine, fabulous people for listening to our radio show. I am Peter Sagal and we'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

