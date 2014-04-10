Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Rat Shakes Up New York Subway Commuters

Published April 10, 2014 at 7:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Maybe you remember that 2006 film Snakes on a Plane. Well, today we bring you rats on a train. New Yorkers pride themselves on being pretty tough. But one morning this week, commuters could not keep their cool when a rat joined them in their subway car. A YouTube video of the incident shows the riders screaming, sobbing, and jumping up onto their seats, just as the train conductor comes over the loudspeaker and tells them to have a safe day.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition