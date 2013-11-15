Bringing The World Home To You

New Jersey Utility Plans To Keep Super Bowl Power Flowing

Published November 15, 2013 at 7:23 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

This season's Super Bowl requires the same electricity flow as 12,000 homes. The utility for New Jersey, which is hosting the game, wants to keep that power flowing. The nightmare would be a repeat of last season's 34-minute blackout in New Orleans. So the company installed three power lines, any one of which could run the event. Hopefully that works since the last power failure was blamed on a broken device installed to prevent power failures.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

