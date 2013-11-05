Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Japanese Burger Chain Finds Way To Appeal To Women

Published November 5, 2013 at 7:18 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In Japan, a small mouth is considered so attractive on a woman there's a word for it - ochobo - which was a big problem for the country's biggest burger chain. The huge classic burger was a hit with guys but the women and girls weren't biting. So the burger chain introduced a wrapper with a large triangle featuring a serene face, which hides the real mouth chowing down on the burger. And sales to women have gone way up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition