Happy Birthday, Carl Kasell

Published April 2, 2013 at 7:00 AM EDT
Carl Kasell at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Perhaps you've heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!that Carl Kasell, the show's official judge and scorekeeper, has a few magic tricks up his sleeves. The truth is, we didn't realize the extent of this skill set, until NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour asked fans to post photos of a trending meme on Facebook last week.

With the help of a few NPR staff members, Kasell revealed that he has amassed more power in his 79 years than most could have imagined.

Happy 79th birthday, Carl – you continue to blow us away with each passing year!

