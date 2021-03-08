-
Our interactive timeline looks back at the life and career of WUNC alumnus Carl Kasell.
Kasell brought unflappable authority to the news, but he also had a lively sense of humor, revealed late in his career when he became the judge and scorekeeper for Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
Six months before Faith Kline met Howie Sanborn she devised a list with 126 points on it; criteria that her future husband would have to match before she…
The veteran NPR newscaster got into the business young — as a teen he hosted a late-night, easy-listening music show in Goldsboro, N.C. He'll now be scorekeeper emeritus on Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
Carl Kasell and Charles Kuralt have a curious connection.They both call North Carolina home.They both attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel…
Carl Kasell was the voice of NPR News for thirty years. He's in the National Radio Hall of Fame. In later life, he found fame as the official scorekeeper…
We knew that Carl Kasell has a few magic tricks up his sleeve, but for his 79th birthday, the Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! scorekeeper surprised us all. Happy Birthday, Carl!
At their most recent Annual Meeting, The North Carolina Press Association named Carl Kasell the 2013 North Carolinian of the Year.Originally from…