Lost Camera In Hawaii Turns Up On Taiwanese Beach

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Here's a digital fairytale. In 2007, a young woman lost her camera scuba diving off Hawaii. Last week it was found by a China Airlines employee thousands of miles away on a beach in Taiwan. China Airlines offered the owner a free ticket to come pick up the camera. The memory card still has pictures on it. And who was the good fairy in this story? It was Facebook. It's MORNING EDITION.