Singer-Songwriter Bonnie Raitt Plays Not My Job

Published February 22, 2013 at 2:49 PM EST
This segment was originally broadcast on Sept. 6, 2012.

Back in the early 1970s, a young woman at Radcliffe College faced a choice: Stay in school and get her degree, or drop out and become a legendary blues singer and guitarist. It's pretty clear Bonnie Raitt made the right choice.

We've invited Raitt to play a game called, "I'm sorry, did you say BONNIE Raitt?" Bonnie Raitt is a multiple award-winning, legendary musician. Change one little letter in her name and you get Donnie Raitt, who worked at the Des Moines, Iowa, Metro Waste Authority for 31 years. (It's amazing what you find sometimes just by mistyping your search terms into Google.) We'll ask Bonnie Raitt three questions about Donnie Raitt.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

