Susan Stamberg talks to soprano Renee Fleming and novelist Ann Patchett about the relationship between musical inspiration and the literary imagination. Fleming and Patchett will appear tonight at Lincoln Center in New York for a discussion, The Art of Bel Canto in Song and Word. Patchett's novel, Bel Canto,was inspired in part by Fleming.

