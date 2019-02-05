‘The Talk’ Between One Man, His Son And His Community

A new one-man, interactive play seeks to change minds and create a more just and equitable community. Sonny Kelly is the playwright and star of “The Talk.” He wrote the production after giving his 7-year-old son a version of “the talk” — a conversation African-American parents often have with their children about how to act in encounters with the police.

Kelly said the play allows the audience to come into his frame of mind at that moment. The actor plays more than 20 different characters, including his mom and dad, his sons, and well-known figures like Barack Obama and James Baldwin.

Kelly talks to host Frank Stasio about how he hopes this production inspires direct action. “The Talk” is at Durham Fruit and Produce Co. until Feb. 10. The production will be at UNC’s Historic Playmakers Theatre in Chapel Hill from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17.