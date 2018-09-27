NC Legislators To Meet In Raleigh For Special Session

State legislators will return to Raleigh Tuesday to come up with more money for people and areas affected by Hurricane Florence.

The special session comes just five weeks before the mid-term elections. It also comes as gerrymandering has been a central issue at the legislature since Republicans took over in 2010. Some political maps they’ve drawn have been ruled unconstitutional racial gerrymanders, and earlier this year federal judges reaffirmed that one set of maps is an illegal partisan gerrymander.

Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii joined Morning Edition Host Eric Hodge for an update on what we can expect on Tuesday, what the political impact of the hurricane may be, and what lawmakers are considering as the most viable storm recovery efforts.