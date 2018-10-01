Meet UNC Department of Surgery’s First Female Chair

When Melina Kibbe took the helm of the department of surgery at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in 2016, she was only the 15th woman in the country in that role. Beyond carving a path as a woman in a top spot in the medical world, Kibbe is also on a mission for sex equity in research.

As a young doctor in Chicago, she first learned that while women metabolize drugs differently than men, a majority of surgical drug research is conducted on male cells or male animals.This can lead to dangerous consequences for women.

Kibbe speaks with host Frank Stasio about her dedication to making drugs safer for women and her work developing new vascular surgical technologies. She also shares how her childhood experiences negotiating her parents’ divorce instilled a sense of independence; and how her interactions with an orthopedic surgeon who fixed her scoliosis set her on the path to becoming a surgeon. In addition to her role in the UNC School of Medicine, Kibbe is also editor-in-chief of the journal JAMA Surgery and a member of the National Academy of Medicine.