IRA Charitable Rollover Contributions

You may be looking for a way to make a big difference to help further WUNC’s mission. If you are 70½ or older you can lower your income and taxes from IRA withdrawals by making a donation to WUNC Public Radio directly from your IRA account. In 2015 Congress enacted a permanent extension of the IRA charitable rollover provision, making this an option for gifts in 2015 and beyond!

WHERE TO DIRECT IRA ROLLOVER DISTRIBUTIONS:

WUNC Public Radio is part of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and uses the same tax ID number. Your plan administrator can mail your distribution to WUNC's street address: WUNC Radio, P.O. Box 8880, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27515-8880. You can download a sample letter to send to your plan administrator when making a request for a charitable distribution to WUNC Radio.

GUIDELINES FOR IRA ROLLOVER GIFTS:

You must be at least 70 1/2.

You may distribute up to $100,000, which will count toward your required minimum

distribution.

Distributions must be made directly from IRA trustee/administrator to qualifying public charity.

Gifts must be outright; no material benefits can be received in exchange. Gifts may not be rolled into an income producing gift vehicle. Gifts may not count toward preferential points for priority athletic seating.

Gifts are not included in federal taxable income, thus no charitable deduction is allowed. State tax rules vary and individual information should be sought from a professional.

Gifts may only be made from an IRA. Gifts from a 401(k), 403(b) ad 457 plans are not permitted.

WHAT STEPS SHOULD YOU TAKE TO MAKE THE GIFT?

Contact your IRA custodian for directions on how to initiate the transfer.

To help ensure that we know when an IRA gift is from you, so that we can send you documentation for your tax records, please notify us at 800-962-9862 or wunccares@wunc.org.

All information is intended to be illustrative in nature and may not cover all issues pertinent to every individual situation. WUNC-FM suggests consulting with your financial or legal advisor to determine how this legislation impacts your own personal situation before making any decisions.