WUNC's Holiday Specials 2020

WUNC presents a number of holiday specials during the 2020 holiday season.

Some of our regular shows will also have special features and music for the season during this time including Back Porch Music.

All times listed are in the Eastern time zone.

WEDNESDAY – 12/23/20

12 noon – NPR’s Tinsel Tales 3

Listeners tune to NPR for extraordinary Christmas stories that transport you to unexpected places. Baxter Black ponders the meaning of Christmas for Cows, Bailey White sneaks into her neighbor’s yard in search of an elusive hemlock tree; Julie Zickefoose serenades her neighbors on the coldest night of the year.

8p – NPR’s Tinsel Tales 2

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

THURSDAY – 12/24/20

8p – NPR Tinsel Tales 1

This year a radio tradition continues - stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk--these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.

8p – The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special (WUNC Music)

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

FRIDAY – 12/25/20

7p – An Afro Blues Christmas

Here's a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

SATURDAY – 12/26/20

2p - A Season's Griot: A Kwanzaa Special

A Season's Griot is public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program. Hosted for the last 24 years by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures tales and traditions of African-American and African peoples. This annual tradition is produced in the studios of WHQR in Wilmington.

Wednesday - 12/30/20

12 noon & 8p – WUNC Podcasts Year-End Special

WUNC’s locally produced podcasts (Tested, Politics Podcast, Embodied, Creep, and Phoebe Reads A Mystery) take a look back at some of their favorite episodes from the past year.

Friday – 1/1/21

